Bar Refaeli Pregnant with Second Child Just 7 Months After Giving Birth!

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 10:35 am

Bar Refaeli is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Adi Ezra!

The 31-year-old model revealed the news via Instagram with a baby bump selfie, captioning the photo with, “Something’s cooking.”

Bar gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Liv, back in August. Bar and Adi married in Israel back in September of 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

