Bar Refaeli Pregnant with Second Child Just 7 Months After Giving Birth!
Bar Refaeli is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Adi Ezra!
The 31-year-old model revealed the news via Instagram with a baby bump selfie, captioning the photo with, “Something’s cooking.”
Bar gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Liv, back in August. Bar and Adi married in Israel back in September of 2015.
Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
