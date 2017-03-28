Top Stories
Cara Delevingne Is Shaving Her Head Soon - Here's Why!

Cara Delevingne Is Shaving Her Head Soon - Here's Why!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist &amp; Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 11:44 pm

Rey Swings Her Lightsaber in First 'Star Wars: Last Jedi' Clip!

Rey Swings Her Lightsaber in First 'Star Wars: Last Jedi' Clip!

The first footage from the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi was shown during the 2017 CinemaCon event for movie theater owners and the lucky crowd got a first look at the highly anticipated movie.

The short clip lasted only a few seconds and was part of a sizzle reel that Disney played during its portion of the convention.

The footage showed Daisy Ridley‘s character Rey with her lightsaber ignited and she reportedly moved some rocks while using it.

There’s no word yet on when the general public will get to see footage from the movie, but we surely can’t wait!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney/Lucasfilm
Posted to: Daisy Ridley, Movies, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://JobnEws80.Com Daisy

    <- I was without work for 6 months when my former Co-worker lastly recommended me to start freelancing at home… It was only after I gained $5000 in my initial month when I really believed I am able to do this for a living! At the moment I am joyful than ever… I work-from-home moreover I am my own boss now like I always wanted… I see quite a lot of unsatisfied people around me, working the same old boring job that is sucking the daily life out of all of them day-after-day… Each time I see anybody similar to that I say START FREELANCING MAN! This is how I started ………………….. http://4u.fyi/2Sz

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here