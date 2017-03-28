Rey Swings Her Lightsaber in First 'Star Wars: Last Jedi' Clip!

The first footage from the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi was shown during the 2017 CinemaCon event for movie theater owners and the lucky crowd got a first look at the highly anticipated movie.

The short clip lasted only a few seconds and was part of a sizzle reel that Disney played during its portion of the convention.

The footage showed Daisy Ridley‘s character Rey with her lightsaber ignited and she reportedly moved some rocks while using it.

There’s no word yet on when the general public will get to see footage from the movie, but we surely can’t wait!