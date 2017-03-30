Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2017 at 4:07 pm

John Legend Defends Kim Kardashian Against Twitter Troll

John Legend Defends Kim Kardashian Against Twitter Troll

John Legend is coming to Kim Kardashian‘s defense.

The 38-year-old entertainer replied to a troll’s tweet defending Kim‘s decision to talk about the possibility of having more kids.

“Sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something,” the troll wrote, quoting a tweet with the story about Kim and Kanye thinking about having a third child.

This tweet is most likely in reference to China’s One Child Policy, which was a government mandate that allowed families to only have one child. The mandate began to phase out back in 2015.

“That was pretty awful. Shame on you,” John wrote in response to the troll.
Photos: Getty
