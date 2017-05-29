'Lost' Star Maggie Grace Officially Ties the Knot!

Lost alum Maggie Grace is officially married to her fiancé Brent Bushnell, according to Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old actress and her Two Bit Circus CEO beau walked down the aisle on Sunday afternoon (May 28) in La Jolla, Calif.

Not much is known about the couple’s relationship, but they first starting sharing posts about each other in January.

It was first rumored that the couple was engaged when Maggie was spotted trying on wedding dresses in Los Angeles in February.

Congratulations to Maggie and Brent!