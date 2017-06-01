Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 1:03 pm

Joe Jonas & DNCE Surprise Fans in Undercover Lyft Video!

Joe Jonas is the latest star to get behind the wheel of a Lyft ride to surprise fans in another segment of Undercover Lyft.

The 27-year-old entertainer drove unsuspecting fans who selected the “Line” ride-sharing option and he picked up the other members of DNCE along the way!

At the end of the rides, Joe surprised the passengers in his car and revealed his true identity.

Joe and his DNCE bandmates – JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, and Jack Lawless – were spotted filming the segment almost two months ago in Los Angeles.


Undercover Lyft with DNCE
