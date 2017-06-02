Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Michelle Williams In Talks To Replace Rooney Mara In Leos Carax's 'Annette'

It looks like french filmmaker Leos Carax‘s upcoming English-language drama Annette may have found its new leading lady!

Michelle Williams is reportedly taking the lead role that had originally gone to Rooney Mara before the 32-year-old actress dropped out, according to IndieWire.

The film is a musical drama about a stand-up comedian whose opera singer wife is deceased. He finds himself alone with his two-year-old daughter who has a surprising gift.

Amazon bought the rights to Annette in March, when Rihanna was also attached to play a lead role, but the singer has since dropped out.
