Michelle Williams In Talks To Replace Rooney Mara In Leos Carax's 'Annette'

It looks like french filmmaker Leos Carax‘s upcoming English-language drama Annette may have found its new leading lady!

Michelle Williams is reportedly taking the lead role that had originally gone to Rooney Mara before the 32-year-old actress dropped out, according to IndieWire.

The film is a musical drama about a stand-up comedian whose opera singer wife is deceased. He finds himself alone with his two-year-old daughter who has a surprising gift.

Amazon bought the rights to Annette in March, when Rihanna was also attached to play a lead role, but the singer has since dropped out.