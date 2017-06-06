Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 8:50 pm

Kim Kardashian Looks Chic in Sweats at Nephew's Art Class

Kim Kardashian shows that she can pull off an all-sweats look while stepping out to support her nephew Mason at art class on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 36-year-old reality star was seen hanging out with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and friend Jonathan Cheban outside of the building.

Later in the day, Kim took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her with kids North and Saint.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim read a copy of Caitlyn Jenner‘s memoir and had some strong words against it.
