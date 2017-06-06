Meg Ryan & Christian Siriano Are a Cute Duo CDFA 2017!

Meg Ryan had a dreamy evening with designer Christian Siriano!

The duo stepped out at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Christian dressed Meg in a gorgeous custom gown.

“My stunning date for tonight! She is one amazing icon and I’m so honored to have her with me,” Christian wrote on his Instagram.

He later added, “Now that is fabulous! The stunning @megryan in Siriano tonight at the @cfda awards! Such a dream to dress this amazing woman.”

