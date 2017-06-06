Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Tue, 06 June 2017

Meg Ryan & Christian Siriano Are a Cute Duo CDFA 2017!

Meg Ryan had a dreamy evening with designer Christian Siriano!

The duo stepped out at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

Christian dressed Meg in a gorgeous custom gown.

“My stunning date for tonight! She is one amazing icon and I’m so honored to have her with me,” Christian wrote on his Instagram.

He later added, “Now that is fabulous! The stunning @megryan in Siriano tonight at the @cfda awards! Such a dream to dress this amazing woman.”

FYI: Meg is wearing a Christian Siriano gown.

