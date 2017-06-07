Top Stories
Wed, 07 June 2017 at 9:14 pm

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Debuts Baby Bump on CMT Awards 2017 Carpet

Jason Aldean cradled his wife Brittany Kerr‘s tiny baby bump while attending the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The cute couple is expecting their first child together, which they announced just last month.

Jason is already a dad to two daughters – Kendyl, 9, and Keeley, 14 – from his first marriage. Congrats again to the happy family!

