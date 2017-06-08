Lily-Rose Depp Rocks White Bodysuit While Shopping in WeHo

Lily-Rose Depp is getting in some retail therapy.

The 18-year-old model was spotted out shopping with friends while rocking a white bodysuit and jeans on Wednesday afternoon (June 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

“Vogues and virginias only @saraifiszel 🦋” Lily captioned an Instagram photo that day, which you can see below.

Lily recently got back from Tokyo where she stepped out in style for the Chanel Metiers D’art Collection Paris Cosmopolite Show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club.