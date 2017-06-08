Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 12:55 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Rocks White Bodysuit While Shopping in WeHo

Lily-Rose Depp is getting in some retail therapy.

The 18-year-old model was spotted out shopping with friends while rocking a white bodysuit and jeans on Wednesday afternoon (June 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

“Vogues and virginias only @saraifiszel 🦋” Lily captioned an Instagram photo that day, which you can see below.

Lily recently got back from Tokyo where she stepped out in style for the Chanel Metiers D’art Collection Paris Cosmopolite Show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club.

Vogues and virginias only @saraifiszel 🦋

A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on

  • TaraTeller

    always so sullen. the girl is a string bean; she’s got nothing to “rock”