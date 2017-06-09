Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 4:35 pm

Netflix Responds to 'Sense8' Fans Hoping to Save the Show

Fans of Sense8 who have been hoping that their petitions would help save the show are going to be disappointed by this news.

Netflix has announced that they heard the cries from fans, but the decision to cancel the series stands and additional episodes will not be ordered.

“To our Sense8 family… We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you,” the statement on the show’s Facebook page read.

“The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t,” the statement continued. “Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world. #SensatesForever”
