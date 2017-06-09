Rami Malek, Christian Slater & 'Mr. Robot' Cast Reveal Season 3 Will Revolve Around 'Disintegration'

We may be a while away from the third season of Mr. Robot, but perhaps this new scoop can hold us over for a bit.

The cast stepped out at a For Your Consideration panel and screening for their hit USA Network series held at The Metrograph on Thursday (June 8) in New York City.

Stars Rami Malek, Grace Gummer, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday and Christian Slater opened up about what we can expect from the upcoming season.

“Season 2 was, for me, as a character, the boundary season, with Sam Elliot (creator) trying to place these boundaries and restrictions on the direction Mr. Robot wants things to go,” Christian expressed (via Variety). “Every decision Elliot made created a combative situation between us, which was frustrating. We were trying to outsmart each other. I asked Sam what he felt was at the core of Season 3 between Elliot and Mr. Robot and the only word he was able to give me is ‘disintegration’.”

“I always ask Sam, what else can we do?,” Rami added. “I think Sam is very happy that it might come off as effortless in this moment, but I will assure you there’s nothing effortless about it. We know these characters so well, we can slip into them fairly easily, but the level of work is just as consuming as it was from day one.”

FYI: Rami is wearing Burberry tailoring with Tod’s sneakers. Carly is wearing a Sophie Theallet top and skirt.