Top Stories
10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Halle Berry Bares Midriff with Sheer Top After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Bares Midriff with Sheer Top After Pregnancy Rumors

Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Show!

Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Show!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:00 pm

Rami Malek, Christian Slater & 'Mr. Robot' Cast Reveal Season 3 Will Revolve Around 'Disintegration'

Rami Malek, Christian Slater & 'Mr. Robot' Cast Reveal Season 3 Will Revolve Around 'Disintegration'

We may be a while away from the third season of Mr. Robot, but perhaps this new scoop can hold us over for a bit.

The cast stepped out at a For Your Consideration panel and screening for their hit USA Network series held at The Metrograph on Thursday (June 8) in New York City.

Stars Rami Malek, Grace Gummer, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday and Christian Slater opened up about what we can expect from the upcoming season.

“Season 2 was, for me, as a character, the boundary season, with Sam Elliot (creator) trying to place these boundaries and restrictions on the direction Mr. Robot wants things to go,” Christian expressed (via Variety). “Every decision Elliot made created a combative situation between us, which was frustrating. We were trying to outsmart each other. I asked Sam what he felt was at the core of Season 3 between Elliot and Mr. Robot and the only word he was able to give me is ‘disintegration’.”

“I always ask Sam, what else can we do?,” Rami added. “I think Sam is very happy that it might come off as effortless in this moment, but I will assure you there’s nothing effortless about it. We know these characters so well, we can slip into them fairly easily, but the level of work is just as consuming as it was from day one.”

FYI: Rami is wearing Burberry tailoring with Tod’s sneakers. Carly is wearing a Sophie Theallet top and skirt.

Just Jared on Facebook
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 01
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 02
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 03
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 04
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 05
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 06
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 07
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 08
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 09
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 10
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 11
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 12
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 13
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 14
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 15
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 16
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 17
rami malek christian slater mr robot cast reveal season 3 disintegration 18

Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carly Chaikin, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer, Mr. Robot, Portia Doubleday, Rami Malek

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex $30,000 in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop