Rachel Weisz & Sam Claflin Get Excited for 'My Cousin Rachel!'

Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin are celebrating the release of their new film My Cousin Rachel – in theaters today!

The 47-year-old actress and the 30-year-old actor stopped by BUILD Series LDN to promote the movie on Thursday (June 8) in London, England.

At Wednesday’s premiere, Sam had an epic photo bomb moment with Rachel and their co-star Holliday Grainger!

The dark romance tells the story of a young Englishman (Sam) who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin (Rachel), believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under her spell.

“I liked the ambiguity of my character – did she or didn’t she?” Rachel told Harper’s Bazaar. “Is she a femme fatale villainess or is she a victim of 19th century misunderstanding and misogyny who’s just trying to live her own life? It asked really interesting questions I thought, and it was a good yarn.”

As Sam put it on Instagram, “Take your toosh to a nearby cinema this weekend.”

