Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 3:50 am

Rachel Weisz & Sam Claflin Get Excited for 'My Cousin Rachel!'

Rachel Weisz & Sam Claflin Get Excited for 'My Cousin Rachel!'

Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin are celebrating the release of their new film My Cousin Rachel – in theaters today!

The 47-year-old actress and the 30-year-old actor stopped by BUILD Series LDN to promote the movie on Thursday (June 8) in London, England.

At Wednesday’s premiere, Sam had an epic photo bomb moment with Rachel and their co-star Holliday Grainger!

The dark romance tells the story of a young Englishman (Sam) who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin (Rachel), believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under her spell.

“I liked the ambiguity of my character – did she or didn’t she?” Rachel told Harper’s Bazaar. “Is she a femme fatale villainess or is she a victim of 19th century misunderstanding and misogyny who’s just trying to live her own life? It asked really interesting questions I thought, and it was a good yarn.”

As Sam put it on Instagram, “Take your toosh to a nearby cinema this weekend.”

10+ pictures inside of Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin promoting the film…

Just Jared on Facebook
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 01
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 02
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 03
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 04
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 05
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 06
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 07
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 08
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 09
sam claflin and rachel weisz get excited for my cousin rachel release 10

Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop