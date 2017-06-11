Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 4:08 pm

Bella Hadid Sports Corset Jumpsuit While Out & About in Paris

Bella Hadid Sports Corset Jumpsuit While Out & About in Paris

Bella Hadid‘s latest look is simple but so chic.

The 20-year-old model was spotted leaving her hotel on Sunday (June 11) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid at the 2017 French Open

She looked stunning in a light grey plaid jumpsuit featuring a lace-up corset.

Bella paired the piece with Nike sneakers and a brown snakeskin-print purse. She recently became the face of the relaunch of Nike Cortez.

Later, Bella changed into a white dress with sneakers while attending the Nike after-party at the Hotel Molitor.

Bella first arrived in Paris on Friday, when she went braless as she grabbed a bite to eat.

Over the weekend, Bella posted an Instagram video of herself getting her makeup done while lip-syncing to Drake‘s “Gyalchester,” captioning it, “I love naps 😫.” Watch below!

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid out and about in Paris…

Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
