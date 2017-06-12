Alison Brie Recalls 'Entourage' Audition Where She Was Asked to Take Her Top Off

Alison Brie opened up about auditioning for roles in Hollywood as a woman, and how not much has changed over the years in terms of role availability and treatment during auditions.

“It has not changed that much,” the 34-year-old actress, who stars in Netflix’s new series GLOW, said over the weekend at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas. “The audition process has not changed that much.”

“Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini!” she said. “Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘Okay, can you take your top off now?’”

Entourage debuted in 2004 on HBO and starred Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara, and Jeremy Piven.

“I’ve gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them,” she continued. “And I’d be glad to get them! It’s brutal, it just is.”

Alison later took to Twitter to confirm that she had a bikini top on under her top for the audition.

“Re:Entourage – CLARIFICATION – I had a bikini top on UNDER my top. They didn’t ask me to get totally topless. Sorry to disappoint you!,” Alison tweeted.