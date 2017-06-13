Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' Director Spills Details On Chapter 3!

John Wick: Chapter 3 is indeed in the works!

“John Wick is getting tired,” director Chad Stahelski recently expressed ahead of the Japan premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 with star Keanu Reeves at Roppongi Hills on Tuesday (June 13) in Tokyo, Japan. “We’ve beaten him up a lot. We’ll see how John does. I think in any great warrior story there’s always the chance of death so we’ll see how John deals with that.”

“I would like to have all three films… you could watch them back to back to back and it would seem like one movie,” Chad added. “We haven’t totally written the script yet – we’re still developing, still writing. I would love to work with Laurence [Fishburne] again. He’s one of my favourite actors of all time so if he would grace me that would be great. If he can put up with my amateur directing then yes, I would love to have him back.”

