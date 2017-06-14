Top Stories
Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Are In a Funny Twitter 'Feud'

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 11:19 am

Josh Duhamel & 'Transformers' Cast Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary In China!

Josh Duhamel puts his fist up as he hits the red carpet at the China world premiere of his latest film Transformers: The Last Knight held at the Haixinsha Asian Olympic Games Park on Tuesday (June 13) in Guangzhou, China.

The 44-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Laura Haddock and Isabela Moner, as well as director-executive producer Michael Bay, producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian and singer Jason Zhang, who performed as part of the 10 Year Anniversary Celebration of the Transformers films.

“Last night was was so special, thank you Guangzhou,” Laura, 31, captioned with her Instagram post. “What an incredible city filled with amazing people.”


cheeers from Guang Zhou! 🕺🏽 @joshduhamel @laurajhaddock #kongfutea #teaMaster

A post shared by Isabela 🌹 (@isabelamoner) on

FYI: Josh is wearing a The Kooples suit. Laura is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, Dior shoes and Piaget jewelry. Isabela is wearing custom Moschino by Jeremy Scott.
Credit: Lintao Zhang; Photos: Getty
