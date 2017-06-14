Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Pin-Striped Suit

Sebastian Stan's Trainer Shows Fans His Superhero Workout!

Sebastian Stan's Trainer Shows Fans His Superhero Workout!

Sebastian Stan and his personal trainer Don Saladino are always working hard in the gym to keep his body in tip-top shape for his role in the Captain America movies and this video shows their dedication!

The 34-year-old actor is seen getting a superhero workout in a clip that Don shared to his Instagram account.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sebastian Stan

“Getting ready to take on Thanos!” Don captioned the clip, referring to Sebastian‘s role in The Avengers: Infinity War. “This is a chest workout that develops strength and definition.”

A post shared by Don Saladino (@donsaladino) on

