Sebastian Stan's Trainer Shows Fans His Superhero Workout!

Sebastian Stan and his personal trainer Don Saladino are always working hard in the gym to keep his body in tip-top shape for his role in the Captain America movies and this video shows their dedication!

The 34-year-old actor is seen getting a superhero workout in a clip that Don shared to his Instagram account.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sebastian Stan

“Getting ready to take on Thanos!” Don captioned the clip, referring to Sebastian‘s role in The Avengers: Infinity War. “This is a chest workout that develops strength and definition.”