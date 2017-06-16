Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Cheers to 'Outlander' Season Three Wrap
Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are celebrating the wrap of season three filming in a pretty funny way!
The co-stars took to Twitter to share some photos from set after filming their final scene on Friday (June 16).
The duo can be seen in a small pool inside a tent and cheers-ing beers together.
“Beers a wrap…..@SamHeughan @Outlander_STARZ #season3 #Voyager #Areyoureadyforthis????” Caitriona wrote on her account.
Sam added, “Slainte! #wrap @Outlander_STARZ”
The duo also shared some other photos from the final days of filming, including Sam in costume while on a bicycle!
Check out the pics below…