Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Cheers to 'Outlander' Season Three Wrap

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are celebrating the wrap of season three filming in a pretty funny way!

The co-stars took to Twitter to share some photos from set after filming their final scene on Friday (June 16).

The duo can be seen in a small pool inside a tent and cheers-ing beers together.

“Beers a wrap…..@SamHeughan @Outlander_STARZ #season3 #Voyager #Areyoureadyforthis????” Caitriona wrote on her account.

Sam added, “Slainte! #wrap @Outlander_STARZ”

The duo also shared some other photos from the final days of filming, including Sam in costume while on a bicycle!

Check out the pics below…