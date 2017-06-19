Matt Bomer Says 'Last Tycoon' Holds 'A Mirror Up To Society'!

Matt Bomer is opening up about his new Amazon series The Last Tycoon being influenced by our current political climate despite being set in the midst of the Great Depression.

“It was wild to me that we were doing this piece set in 1937 that felt more and more prescient,” the 39-year-old actor expressed while promoting the series with co-star Kelsey Grammer at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival: Day 3 on Sunday (June 18) in Monte Carlo, Monaco. “After the election a lot was changing in our country and around the world, and we were able to provide some commentary within a period piece.”

“After the election, it changed every artist,” Matt added (via THR). “I feel like artists really shine when politics are at their most high stakes, dire. I think we all felt a profound responsibility to tell stories that really mattered and have something to say, to hold a mirror up to society.”

All nine episodes from season one will be released on July 28 – Watch trailer here!