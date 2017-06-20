Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 5:11 pm

Zendaya Teases Her 'Spider-Man' Character on 'Good Morning America'

Zendaya Teases Her 'Spider-Man' Character on 'Good Morning America'

Zendaya is giving the scoop on her Spider-Man: Homecoming character!

The 20-year-old actress stopped by Good Morning America to chat about the film on Tuesday (June 20) in New York City.

Zendaya once again confirmed that she is not playing Mary Jane but a character named Michelle.

“I keep trying to tell everybody my name is Michelle in the movie. That is what my name is. I am not lying to you. I swear,” Zendaya laughed.

She added, “she is a very interesting character, very different than anything we’ve ever seen before. She’s very intellectual, very smart, which I think leads her to not really be able to socially interact with anybody her own age. So she’s a bit of a loner. But I think she likes it that way. I like her outspokenness and her wittiness and quickness. But I’m definitely Michelle, I’m not lying.”

Check out what else Zendaya had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya visits good morning america 01
zendaya visits good morning america 02
zendaya visits good morning america 03
zendaya visits good morning america 04
zendaya visits good morning america 05
zendaya visits good morning america 06

Photos: Instar, ABC
Posted to: Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr