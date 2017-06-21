Heidi Klum Gets Back to Business in NYC

Heidi Klum flashes a smile as she heads out of her hotel on Tuesday morning (June 20) in New York City.

The 44-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge went business chic in a gray pant suit and heels as she started her day off with a meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

The day before, Heidi went casual in a black and gray varsity jacket and shades as she stepped out for the day.

Over the weekend, Heidi enjoyed some time off as she and her kids visited Disney World.