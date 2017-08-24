Gwen Stefani Says Her Kids Are Not Interested in Her Career

Gwen Stefani poses for photos while attending the celebration of the L.A.M.B. & gx by Gwen Stefani eyewear with Tura 2017 collections on Wednesday (August 23) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old entertainer’s line for children and teens, gx Juniors, was on display at the party, inspired by her son Zuma who started wearing glasses in kindergarten.

Gwen opened up to reporters at the event about how her kids aren’t interested in her career.

“When you’re a mom, they don’t want to know anything about what you do,” Gwen said (via Us Weekly). “It’s all about them, and that’s their job. I almost had them come with me today, because it’s their last week before school and stuff. They would have hated it here. They don’t want to be part of anything. They just want to be the kids and you be the mom.”