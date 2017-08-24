Lady Gaga Documentary Confirmed for Netflix Debut Next Month!

Netflix is set to debut Gaga: Five Foot Two on September 22!

The documentary, which Gaga has been teasing all night, will also premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Simultaneously, the documentary will premiere on Netflix.

The documentary pulls back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer, the costumes, the glitz and the glamour. Off-stage, in the studio, unplugged and at home, audiences get an unguarded glimpse at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year’s emotional journey. From struggles with relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities, Gaga: Five Foot Two navigates the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman.