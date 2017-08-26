Top Stories
Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - Celebrity Attendees List!

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Conor McGregor Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Underwear at Fight Weigh-In

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sat, 26 August 2017 at 8:53 pm

Demi Lovato Spills On Her Pick For Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

Demi Lovato Spills On Her Pick For Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

Demi Lovato is singing the National Anthem during tonight’s Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight but she’s remaining neutral about her choice for the winner.

The 25-year-old musician, who’s a big MMA fan, says she’s not picking sides this time and simply wants to unite everyone.

“I don’t have a favorite. I am not picking sides! I am there to unite the audience of the fight. I’m there to be a voice,” Demi told MTV.

As for how she feels about singing the National Anthem?

“I feel so nervous but I’m really, really excited! This is the biggest fight of our generation! So when you look at it that way and how many fans all over the world are going to be watching, it’s nerve wracking for sure,” Demi explained.

Check out all she had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Conor McGregor, Demi Lovato, Floyd Mayweather

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr