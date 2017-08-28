Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Couple Up for US Open Ceremony

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin had a blast on Day One of the 2017 US Open!

The married couple watched Maria Sharapova of Russia during her first round Women’s Singles match against Simona Halep of Romania at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

They were joined by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Pharrell Williams, Mike Tyson, his daughter Milan, Keegan-Michael Key, James Blake, Caroline Boyer, Luke Bryan, Vera Wang, Megyn Kelly, Martha Stewart, and Katie Couric.

“Team adidas 🎾” Pharrell captioned the Instagram photo below.

ICYMI, Alec made a special appearance on the final episode of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition to reprise his Emmy-nominated role as President Donald Trump. Alec parodied Trump‘s recent rally in Arizona and joked about the president’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, the solar eclipse, and the firing of Steve Bannon.

Check it out below!