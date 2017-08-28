Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 7:18 pm

Taylor Swift 'Likes' Theory That the Real Taylor is Hidden in 'LWYMMD' Video

Taylor Swift 'Likes' Theory That the Real Taylor is Hidden in 'LWYMMD' Video

Taylor Swift has been dropping subtle hints about the meaning behind her video for “Look What You Made Me Do” and she seems to agree with some fan theories!

Fans have been paying close attention to what the 27-year-old entertainer has been liking on her Tumblr page and one theory stands out.

A fan speculated that the “real” Taylor is featured in the video, standing behind the 14 other Taylor‘s from different eras of her career.

“I can’t help but think if that Taylor on the plane behind all the other Taylors represents the actual Taylor? Like she created all the different archetypes for each era, but her real self is someone who isn’t portrayed 100% on the media and is forced into the background?” the fan wrote on their account.

Over 3,000 other fans reblogged the theory and Taylor herself liked the post so it sounds like this could be pretty accurate!

http://tayslaysswift.tumblr.com/post/164705401919/tayloruniverse-outoftheswoods-i-cant-help
    She has her entire fandom so reliant on social media approval that her tumblr “likes” have become “news”, jfc.

  • spaceman

    Taylor has lost it and her video is BAD and the song stinks. Machine Records will not make much money on this CD.