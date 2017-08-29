Fergie Shares New Photo of Son Axl on His 4th Birthday!

Fergie is celebrating her four-year-old son Axl‘s birthday!

The 42-year-old entertainer shared an adorable selfie she snapped with her son to mark the special day on Tuesday (August 29).

“happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy 🎂🎂🎉🎉 ❤️💛💚💙💜 #axljack,” she captioned the pic on Twitter.

Fergie is gearing up for the release of her new album, Double Dutchess, which is now less than a month away. The album is set to be released on September 22 and she just shared two new songs – “You Already Know” and “Hungry.”