Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:31 pm
Fergie Shares New Photo of Son Axl on His 4th Birthday!
Fergie is celebrating her four-year-old son Axl‘s birthday!
The 42-year-old entertainer shared an adorable selfie she snapped with her son to mark the special day on Tuesday (August 29).
“happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy 🎂🎂🎉🎉 ❤️💛💚💙💜 #axljack,” she captioned the pic on Twitter.
Fergie is gearing up for the release of her new album, Double Dutchess, which is now less than a month away. The album is set to be released on September 22 and she just shared two new songs – “You Already Know” and “Hungry.”
