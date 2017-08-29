Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:31 pm

Fergie Shares New Photo of Son Axl on His 4th Birthday!

Fergie is celebrating her four-year-old son Axl‘s birthday!

The 42-year-old entertainer shared an adorable selfie she snapped with her son to mark the special day on Tuesday (August 29).

“happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy 🎂🎂🎉🎉 ❤️💛💚💙💜 #axljack,” she captioned the pic on Twitter.

Fergie is gearing up for the release of her new album, Double Dutchess, which is now less than a month away. The album is set to be released on September 22 and she just shared two new songs – “You Already Know” and “Hungry.”
