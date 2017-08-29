Idris Elba Steps Out with Mystery Woman at Manchester Airport!

Idris Elba looks handsome rocking a Playboy t-shirt while arriving at Manchester Airport on Monday (August 28) in Manchester, England.

The 44-year-old Dark Tower actor was joined by a unknown female companion for the day, where they looked to have a good time as they shared a few laughs ahead of a departing flight.

Idris looked as if he was hobbling on his injured leg as his companion helped.

Idris announced on Twitter last week that he was unable to attend his Boardmasters surf and music festival gig in Cornwall after injuring his leg.