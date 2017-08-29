Top Stories
Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 12:43 pm

Idris Elba Steps Out with Mystery Woman at Manchester Airport!

Idris Elba Steps Out with Mystery Woman at Manchester Airport!

Idris Elba looks handsome rocking a Playboy t-shirt while arriving at Manchester Airport on Monday (August 28) in Manchester, England.

The 44-year-old Dark Tower actor was joined by a unknown female companion for the day, where they looked to have a good time as they shared a few laughs ahead of a departing flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Idris Elba

Idris looked as if he was hobbling on his injured leg as his companion helped.

Idris announced on Twitter last week that he was unable to attend his Boardmasters surf and music festival gig in Cornwall after injuring his leg.
Just Jared on Facebook
idris elba steps out with mystery woman at manchester airport 01
idris elba steps out with mystery woman at manchester airport 02
idris elba steps out with mystery woman at manchester airport 03

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Idris Elba

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr