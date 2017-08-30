'Blade Runner 2049' Prequel Explains Sequel's Connection to Original 'Blade Runner' - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Wed, 30 August 2017 at 12:45 am

Blade Runner 2049 doesn’t arrive in theaters until October, but fans of the franchise can already get a glimpse at what’s to come right now, thanks to a short series of prequel videos.

Nexus: 2036, an “in-world” clip directed by Luke Scott and centered aroud Jared Leto‘s character, Niander Wallace, premiered on Tuesday (August 29) on Collider.

In the short, Jared‘s character “introduces a new line of ‘perfected’ replicants called the Nexus 9, seeking to get the prohibition on replicants repealed,” which is crucial to the plot of Blade Runner 2049.

This is one of three “in-world” pieces that will debut ahead of Blade Runner 2049, which will help to tie together the events of the first film with the upcoming sequel.

Blade Runner 2049‘s cast also includes Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas.

Watch Nexus: 2036 below!
Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures
Posted to: Blade Runner, Jared Leto

