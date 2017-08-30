Troye Sivan & Xavier Dolan Join The Cast of 'Boy Erased'

Troye Sivan and Xavier Dolan have just signed on to join the cast of a new film!

The 22-year-old musician and 28-year-old director are set to star in Joel Edgerton‘s gay conversion drama Boy Erased.

The film’s cast also includes Lucas Hedge, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea and Tony winner Cherry Jones.

The film is based on the book Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family and follows the son of a Baptist minister that is outed by his parents and forced into conversion therapy.

Boy Erased is set to debut in 2018.