Ellen DeGeneres & Walmart Make Major Donation to JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres has teamed up with Walmart to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The 59-year-old talk show host announced on an upcoming episode of The Ellen Show that she and Walmart have donated $1 million to football player JJ Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“I have no words. I literally. This is…thank you,” the Houston Texan player said as he was livestreamed onto Ellen‘s show. “Thank you to you, thank you to Walmart. This is I promise you that I will make this money go a long way. I promise you that I will help these victims directly. I promise that it will help rebuild Houston. You’re incredible.”

You can see the full episode of The Ellen Show when it airs on Thursday, September 7.

Watch the interview below!