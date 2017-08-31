Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 1:47 am

Ellen DeGeneres & Walmart Make Major Donation to JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres & Walmart Make Major Donation to JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres has teamed up with Walmart to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The 59-year-old talk show host announced on an upcoming episode of The Ellen Show that she and Walmart have donated $1 million to football player JJ Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“I have no words. I literally. This is…thank you,” the Houston Texan player said as he was livestreamed onto Ellen‘s show. “Thank you to you, thank you to Walmart. This is I promise you that I will make this money go a long way. I promise you that I will help these victims directly. I promise that it will help rebuild Houston. You’re incredible.”

You can see the full episode of The Ellen Show when it airs on Thursday, September 7.

Watch the interview below!
