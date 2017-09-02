George & Amal Clooney Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Becoming Parents!

George Clooney and his wife Amal look stunning together on the red carpet at the Suburbicon premiere held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

This is the first red carpet appearance for the married couple since becoming parents over the summer!

George co-wrote, directed, and produced the new movie Suburbicon, but he does not act in it.

Before the big night, George and Amal have been hitting the town in Venice for glamorous date nights. Make sure to see the photos from both Thursday and Friday!

FYI: Amal is wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Aquazzura shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

