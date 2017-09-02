Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up At Telluride Film Festival

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell cuddled up at the Telluride Film Festival!

The newlyweds stepped out at the annual fest on Friday afternoon (September 1) Telluride, Colorado.

Kate and Jamie are in attendance for the premiere of Jamie‘s movie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool this weekend.

The film is based on the memoir of the same name and tells the true story of actress Gloria Grahame, who begins a relationship with young actor Peter Turner.

The movie also stars Annette Bening.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool is set to hit theaters on September 9th.