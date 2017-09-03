Top Stories
Sun, 03 September 2017 at 10:54 am

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

Angelina Jolie: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single, It's Not Something I Wanted'

Angelina Jolie is opening up about how hard this past year has been for her after her split from Brad Pitt.

“Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days. I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard,” Angelina said to the Sunday Telegraph.

“Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor,” Angelina added, referring to her hypertension and Bell’s palsy diagnoses that she revealed earlier in the summer. “I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh. It may sound like a postcard, but it’s true.”

Also pictured inside: Angelina and her six kids at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival premiering her film First They Killed My Father this weekend.

Photos: Getty
