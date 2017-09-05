Jennifer Lawrence Goes Sheer in Dior, Joins Co-Stars Michelle Pfeiffer & Javier Bardem at 'mother!' Venice Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence looks so stunning in a sheer Dior look that shows some sexy skin at the premiere of her movie mother! during the 2017 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Tuesday (September 5) in Venice, Italy.

The 27-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem. Jennifer‘s boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, who directed and wrote the film, was also seen on the red carpet but they did not pose for many photos together.

Mother! hits theaters in the United States on September 15. Watch the trailer for mother! if you missed it!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Dior Haute Couture. Michelle is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress with a Tod‘s clutch.