Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 11:42 pm

Bill Skarsgard Was Scared He Traumatized the 'It' Kids on Set

Bill Skarsgard Was Scared He Traumatized the 'It' Kids on Set

Bill Skarsgard looks so dreamy in every-day life, but he looks absolutely terrifying as Pennywise the Clown in his new movie It.

The 27-year-old actor opened up about his new role during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (September 5) in Hollywood.

Bill he feared he was traumatizing the movie’s kids on set.

“It was my first day of shooting and we deliberately kept me separate from the kids,” he said. “There was this one scene, very intense, and my first day so I needed to get into character… and in the scene I walk out and approach him and it’s very intense, I’m right in his face, drooling all over him and he’s crying.”

“We blocked it briefly and then did it… and I’m doing this clown thing and screaming,” Bill added. “Part of Pennywise is he hates kids… and I approach him and scream in his face and we’re doing the scene, and he’s crying and gagging, and in the back of my head I’m like, ‘oh my God, I’m traumatizing this child! What am I doing?’”

“And then they yell ‘cut’, and I go, ‘Are you OK, Jack?’ And he goes, ‘Love what you’re doing! Love what you’re doing with the character!’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jack.’”


Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bill Skarsgard, Jimmy Kimmel

