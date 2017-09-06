Top Stories
'Aladdin' Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - Meet the Stars!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child in January! (Report)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 3:52 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Premiere 'mother!' in London

Jennifer Lawrence & Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Premiere 'mother!' in London

Jennifer Lawrence looked simply stunning at the latest premiere of her film mother!

The 27-year-old actress hit the red carpet alongside boyfriend and director Darren Aronofsky on Wednesday night (September 6) at Odeon Leicester Square in London, England.

The couple didn’t pose for photos together but were also joined at the event by Salma Hayek and Domhnall Gleeson.

That same day, a new trailer debuted for the upcoming psychological thriller.

mother! is set to hit theaters in the United States on September 15th.

Check out the new trailer below…

FYI: Jennifer is wearing an Atelier Versace gown.

