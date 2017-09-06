Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 4:07 pm

Whoopi Goldberg Turns Heads in High Fashion While Honoring Thom Browne in NYC!

Whoopi Goldberg Turns Heads in High Fashion While Honoring Thom Browne in NYC!

Whoopi Goldberg makes a delightfully daring statement with her style!

The 61-year-old actress and The View co-host stunned in high fashion frock while attending the 2017 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion: Thom Browne luncheon at the David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday (September 6) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi wowed in an eye-popping ensemble by Thom Browne, who was honored at the luncheon by the Couture Council of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology just ahead of the official start of fashion week.

Stay tuned to JustJared.com all week long as we’ll be bringing you all of the best photos from all of the shows.
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com, Diane Cohen; Photos: INSTARimages.com, BACKGRID
