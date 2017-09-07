Top Stories
'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Ben Platt Signs Recording Contract with Atlantic Records!

Ben Platt can be heard on the cast recording for the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and in the future, you’ll be able to hear original music of his own!

The 23-year-old actor has signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records and he’ll be creating his own music in the near future.

“I am beyond proud to be joining the Atlantic family, amongst a roster of legendary artists,” Ben said in a statement (via THR). “It has been a longtime dream to create original music; I am so excited to be working on this debut album and even more excited for the day I can share it with the world.”

Ben is also known for his work in the Pitch Perfect movies and he previously appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon.

