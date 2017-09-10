Elisabeth Moss Is Glowing at 'The Square' Premiere at TIFF 2017!

Elisabeth Moss looks ravishing at the premiere of her new movie The Square at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 35-year-old actress attended the premiere at The Elgin on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

One night before, Elisabeth stepped out at the HFPA & InStyle party, where her Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella was also spotted among the attendees.

Elisabeth also made a stop at the Club Monaco presentation on Friday (September 8) during New York Fashion Week in NYC.

FYI: Elisabeth is wearing Chloe Gosselin heels.