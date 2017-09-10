Fergie Jets Out of LAX Airport in Style

Fergie rocks sunglasses for a night flight out of LAX Airport on Wednesday (September 6) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old entertainer kept things cool in a denim jacket, acid washed jeans, and pumps for her flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

Fergie is currently gearing up to drop her new album Double Duchess: Seeing Double visual experience album.

Double Duchess is set to be released on September 22 and you can pre-order it here.

10+ pictures inside of Fergie arriving at LAX…