Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Fergie Jets Out of LAX Airport in Style

Fergie Jets Out of LAX Airport in Style

Fergie rocks sunglasses for a night flight out of LAX Airport on Wednesday (September 6) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old entertainer kept things cool in a denim jacket, acid washed jeans, and pumps for her flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

Fergie is currently gearing up to drop her new album Double Duchess: Seeing Double visual experience album.

Double Duchess is set to be released on September 22 and you can pre-order it here.

10+ pictures inside of Fergie arriving at LAX…
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 01
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 02
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 03
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 04
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 05
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 06
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 07
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 08
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 09
fergie jets out of lax airport in style 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Fergie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West skips out on NYFW by hanging out in LA - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty are too cute to handle! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter is swooning over CNN reporter Chris Cuomo's buff bod - TooFab
  • Amazon cancels The Last Tycoon after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler couple up for NYFW - Just Jared Jr