Mon, 11 September 2017 at 3:59 am

Alexis Bledel Celebrates Her 'Handmaid's Tale' Win at the Creative Arts Emmys!

Alexis Bledel poses with her award as she attends Night 2 of the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night (September 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role on the hit Hulu show The Handmaid’s Tale.

Alexis was joined at the awards show by fellow actors Laverne Cox, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Hahn, Denis O’Hare, Ben Schwartz, Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon, and Jason Ritter.

Photos: Getty
