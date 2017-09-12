Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson‘s brother is making some really unsettling claims about her marriage to Wissam Al Mana, which ended earlier this year after she gave birth to their son Eissa back in January.

“It was quite an abusive situation. It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bitch every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.” Janet‘s brother Randy Jackson told People.

Janet confirmed the split back in April, and the two have been involved in a legal battle since.

“There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have,” Randy continued, adding that the abuse was not physical.

“I told her, ‘You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there and there’s going to be hell.’ She was really pissed off. I told her, ‘I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of it. It’s too much,’” he continued. “I have a lot of Muslim friends and they don’t act that way at all. It’s a personal issue that he needs help with and I’m going to pray for him, too. But I’m not going to allow her to live in that abusive situation. She’s my baby sister….The abuse is still going on. She has custody and he of course allowed her to bring the baby on tour, but it’s constant harassment. This tour almost didn’t happen, but by the grace of God we’re here and we’re very prayerful.”