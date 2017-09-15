Alexander Skarsgard Rocks a Mustache Upon Arrival for Emmys Weekend!

Alexander Skarsgard makes his way out of LAX Airport after touching down in town on Thursday night (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor is back in town just in time to attend the Emmys this weekend and he’s sporting a new mustache!

Alex was last seen with a beard while attending the premiere of his brother Bill‘s movie It last week in Hollywood. It looks like he shaved it down to just a mustache now.

Alex is Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work in the series Big Little Lies. He’s the favorite to win!