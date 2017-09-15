Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 1:04 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Rocks a Mustache Upon Arrival for Emmys Weekend!

Alexander Skarsgard Rocks a Mustache Upon Arrival for Emmys Weekend!

Alexander Skarsgard makes his way out of LAX Airport after touching down in town on Thursday night (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor is back in town just in time to attend the Emmys this weekend and he’s sporting a new mustache!

Alex was last seen with a beard while attending the premiere of his brother Bill‘s movie It last week in Hollywood. It looks like he shaved it down to just a mustache now.

Alex is Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work in the series Big Little Lies. He’s the favorite to win!
Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard rocks a mustache 01
alexander skarsgard rocks a mustache 02
alexander skarsgard rocks a mustache 03
alexander skarsgard rocks a mustache 04
alexander skarsgard rocks a mustache 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr