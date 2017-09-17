Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:26 pm

Lea Michele & Yvette Nicole Brown Stun On Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

Lea Michele turns heads in a beautiful plum dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The actress joined her The Mayor co-star Yvette Nicole Brown on the red carpet, ahead of presenting at tonight’s show.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Lea wore an Elie Saab gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Lea Michele, Yvette Nicole Brown

