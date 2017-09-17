Lea Michele & Yvette Nicole Brown Stun On Emmys 2017 Red Carpet
Lea Michele turns heads in a beautiful plum dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The actress joined her The Mayor co-star Yvette Nicole Brown on the red carpet, ahead of presenting at tonight’s show.
Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.
FYI: Lea wore an Elie Saab gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
