Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Make It Instagram Official Again!

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham seem to be confirming the rumors that they’re back together!

Over the weekend, the couple made their on-again relationship Instagram official in a cute snap where they can been seen cozying up together.

Brooklyn shared the black and white photo of the couple sitting on a couch and watching a movie, with his hand resting lovingly on her leg.

“These nights are my favourite <3. Missing my girl," Brooklyn captioned the photo.

Chloe is currently filming her new movie The Widow in Ireland while Brooklyn just started college in NYC.

The duo sparked rumors that they had rekindled their relationship earlier this summer and it looks this is confirmation that things are back on!

Check out the cute pic below…