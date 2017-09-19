Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 9:06 am

Celebrities Light Up Twitter Over Los Angeles Earthquake - Read Tweets

Celebrities Light Up Twitter Over Los Angeles Earthquake - Read Tweets

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles hours ago at 11:20 p.m. local time, and celebrities immediately took to Twitter to react to what had happened.

The earthquake could be felt on the west side of Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Glendale.

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Billy Eichner, Josh Gad, and more took to Twitter after the earthquake occurred and there was a wide variety of reactions! See some of them below.

Click inside to read some of the celebrity reactions on Twitter…
  • disqus_L1D8H4HF9U

    3,6 ? It is not even called earthquake

  • TaraTeller

    kimbocile looks like a plastic zombie