Celebrities Light Up Twitter Over Los Angeles Earthquake - Read Tweets
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles hours ago at 11:20 p.m. local time, and celebrities immediately took to Twitter to react to what had happened.
The earthquake could be felt on the west side of Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Glendale.
Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Billy Eichner, Josh Gad, and more took to Twitter after the earthquake occurred and there was a wide variety of reactions! See some of them below.
Click inside to read some of the celebrity reactions on Twitter…
earthquake. oh my god I told u surgery is in metrograde
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017
it woke me up and I almost peed my pants. first earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017
That was a warning. I can't handle the next. I just quit my job. I don't even know what it is. I just emailed 20 people and said I quit
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017
Sameeeee https://t.co/rkzd1uZdLK
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017
Wanna come sleep over? https://t.co/iUKvbZysqm
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017
Texting you https://t.co/Xa8CcGvdB5
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017
Of course there's an earthquake on my birthday.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017
Sending thoughts and prayers to The Grove.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017
I probably should have run immediately to my children's room to secure them, but I monitored Twitter responses instead. Oh well. #earthquake
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017
I immediately grabbed my small dog and my faux leopard print. A very #LA #earthquake https://t.co/Yb0pndZSNX
— Elizabeth Henstridge (@Lil_Henstridge) September 19, 2017
Earthquake!! Okay now that I've got your attention, has anyone else been pleasantly surprised by the taste of 7-11 pizza?
— Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) September 19, 2017
But why was my first thought that my house was shaking because it was haunted? #earthquake
— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) September 19, 2017
If you didn't tweet earthquake you don't live in LA and you ain't a cool kid. #EarthquakeClub
— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 19, 2017
DANG that was a shake LA… #earthquake
— Arden Cho (@arden_cho) September 19, 2017
Okay. My first earthquake. Fuckin weird.
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) September 19, 2017
I really wish I hadn't read that scary Earthquake article the other day.
— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 19, 2017
WAS THAT AN EARTHQUAKE WAIT WHATTBSJWBS
— Baby Ariel (@BabyAriel) September 19, 2017