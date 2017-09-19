Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017

Diavolo Performs Daredevil Stunts for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

The acrobatic dance group Diavolo performed some daredevil stunts during their routine on the finals of America’s Got Talent!

The group, who likely are to go on to a Las Vegas show one day, used their giant and dangerous props for their performance at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday (September 19) in Hollywood.

Make sure to let your voice be heard and place your vote for the winner of America’s Got Talent and watch the live finale on Wednesday night at 8/7c on NBC!


