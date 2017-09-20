Alessia Cara & Logic Open Up About the Importance of '1-800-273-8255'

Alessia Cara and Logic are explaining why it was so important for them to release their hit song “1-800-273-8255.”

The 21-year-old singer and 27-year-old rapper chatted about the song while making an appearance on The Ellen Show.

“I just felt that it was something so important that nobody really talks about especially in the mainstream world. It’s always a touchy, almost taboo, subject to talk about,” Alessia said of the anthem about suicide prevention.

She added, “But this is real and there’s so many people, even people close to me, who have…felt like their lives aren’t worth it. I thought it would be a great opportunity to talk about that and let people know they’re not alone.”

Logic later added that he’s excited about the direction of music, saying, “I’m excited for what else we’ll get to say together.”

Hear all that Alessia and Logic had to say below…